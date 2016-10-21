Brookwood Farms, Inc. Recalls Pulled Pork Products

Washington, DC - Brookwood Farms, Inc., a Siler City, N.C. establishment, is recalling approximately 126,570 pounds of pulled pork products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains soy, a known allergen which is not declared on the product label.

The fully cooked, pulled pork items were produced between June 12, 2014 and Oct. 21, 2016. The following products are subject to recall:

5-lb. plastic bags containing “COOKED PULLED PORK CARNITA STYLE.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 1740” inside the USDA mark of inspection and code 15006 on the label. These items were distributed for institutional use nationwide.

The problem was discovered by FSIS inspection personnel while conducting routine label verification activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury, illness, or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Craig Wood, Vice President, at (919) 663-3612 ext.226. Media with questions about the recall can contact Twig Wood, President, at (919) 663-3612 ext.224.