Vice President Biden Announces New Steps to Improve Clinical Trials Essential to Advancing the Cancer Moonshot

Washington, DC - Vice President Joe Biden announced a series of new steps focused on increasing access to information about clinical trials and improving the efficiency of our clinical research system. These steps include (1) making it easier for participants to find clinical trial opportunities as quickly as possible, (2) incentivizing new ways of designing clinical trials to maximize participation while minimizing burden and risk, and (3) strengthening the transparency of clinical trials and trial results.

For many patients, clinical trials offer the opportunity to help researchers find new ways to prevent, detect and treat their illness, and in some instances, provide a last opportunity for hope when standard treatment has failed. In cancer, as with other diseases, clinical trials are at the heart of medical advances, and are necessary for making progress in cancer outcomes. Under the Cancer Moonshot, increasing the efficiency of the clinical research system is a key priority, and the efforts announced today by Vice President Biden serve ultimately to help speed oncology research toward cancer cures.

Background:

As part of the broader clinical research enterprise, clinical trials are essential for the development of new and more effective diagnostics, treatments, and preventive measures for patients. Approximately thirty-one percent of all open trials listed in ClinicalTrials.gov are for cancer-related research. But today in the United States, approximately twenty percent of clinical trials for cancer are not completed due to low participation. Clinical trial participation is even lower for cancer patients who do not receive treatment at academic medical centers, and for older, underserved and minority populations.

To make greater gains against cancer while continuing to ensure the safety of clinical trials, every effort must be made to maximize patients’ participation, minimize their risks, and ensure that results of clinical trials are shared in a timely fashion, so research can move forward faster. Today, Vice President Biden is announcing a new set of activities to accelerate the pace of progress for clinical research in cancer. These include: