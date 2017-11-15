Navy Sets New Physical Fitness Standard to Start Boot Camp

Great Lakes, Illinois - Beginning January 1, Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Navy's only boot camp, will require recruits to pass an initial run standard before they may commence basic military training.

The initial run standard is evaluated on the 1.5 mile run of the first Physical Fitness Assessment (PFA) at boot camp. The initial run standard for male recruits will be 16 minutes 10 seconds and 18 minutes seven seconds for female recruits.



"All military services have an initial physical fitness standard before recruits can commence basic training," said Rear Adm. Mike Bernacchi, commander, Naval Service Training Command. "The initial run standard raises the bar at RTC, helping us develop tough, more qualified Sailors during basic military training and send a more lethal force to the fleet."



To graduate boot camp, all recruits must score a satisfactory medium on the official Navy PFA. To ensure recruits advance toward this goal over their eight weeks of training, the initial run standard sets the minimum run time at which a recruit must start training in order to meet their expected level of progress.



If a recruit fails to meet the initial run standard, they will have one chance to retest within 48 hours. If they fail the retest, recruits will be discharged from the Navy with an entry level separation, which allows them to reapply at a later date with a waiver from Navy Recruiting Command.



"It is the responsibility of each recruit to work hard and maintain all Navy standards," said RTC Commanding Officer Capt. Mike Garrick. "Physical fitness is one of the greatest predictors of Sailor success. Before they arrive to boot camp, recruits are expected to train to meet the physical fitness standards."



For recruits who prove they are serious about physical fitness by achieving an outstanding high on their final PFA at boot camp, they will be meritoriously advanced to the next pay grade upon graduation.



Navy Recruiting Command provides recruits with a fitness and nutrition guide, which they can follow on their own or with the help of their recruiting office. Using the fitness and nutrition guide to prepare for the initial run standard, more recruits will report to boot camp physically fit, reducing attrition due to PFA failures and raising the quality of Sailors that reach the fleet.



Recruits who pass the initial run standard may commence basic military training and are placed in groups based on their initial fitness abilities. Throughout their training, recruits are encouraged to advance to higher levels of fitness through participation in cardio and strength training exercises. As recruits advance, they improve their fitness level and prepare for success in the fleet.



Boot camp is approximately eight weeks long and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes physical fitness, seamanship, firearms training, firefighting and shipboard damage control along with lessons in Navy heritage and core values, teamwork and discipline. About 30,000 to 40,000 recruits graduate annually from RTC and begin their Navy careers.