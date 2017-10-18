NAVSUP Is A Great Place To Work

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania - A newly released video highlights the benefits of working for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP).

Civilian employees from across the NAVSUP enterprise were interviewed about their experiences working at NAVSUP and what makes NAVSUP a great workplace.



From a variety of career options, to locations worldwide, to flexible work hours, the video communicates the benefits NAVSUP workers enjoy as federal employees, along with the fulfillment they find in working in an environment that ensures the Navy is ready to meet its mission.



The video will be shared with job fair attendees and others interested in a civil service career with the Navy. Check out the three-minute video at: http://www.dvidshub.net/video/558067/work-navsup-navsup-recruiting-video and feel free to share it.



NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



With headquarters in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP oversees logistics programs in the areas of supply operations, conventional ordnance, contracting, resale, fuel, transportation, and security assistance.



In addition, NAVSUP is responsible for food service, postal services, Navy Exchanges, and movement of household goods.