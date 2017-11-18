CDFA CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing workshops

Sacramento, California - The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing Division is announcing a series of 10 workshops in late November and December for training on completing applications for state licensing.
CDFA anticipates issuing cannabis cultivation licenses on or about January 1, 2018. In addition to state licensure, applicants are required to comply with any local cannabis cultivation requirements. Applicants should check with their local jurisdiction regarding local ordinance requirements.
Space is limited to about 150 participants per workshop. Additionally, as of November 30, a recorded training session will be available on the CalCannabis website at calcannabis.cdfa.ca.gov.
All training sessions are from 12:30-5pm. The dates and locations are as follows:
- Tuesday, November 28 – Orange County
Courtyard by Marriott
8 MacArthur Pl., Santa Ana, CA 92707 – Register here
- Tuesday, November 28 – Yolo County
Ziggurat Building
707 3rd St., West Sacramento, CA 95605 – Register here
- Thursday, November 30 – San Bernardino County
DoubleTree by Hilton
285 E. Hospitality Ln., San Bernardino, CA 92408 – Register here
- Thursday, November 30 – Monterey County
CSU Monterey Bay – National Steinbeck Center
1 Main St., Salinas, CA 93901 – Register here
- Tuesday, December 5 – Fresno County
Hugh M. Burns State Building
2550 Mariposa Mall, Room 1036, Fresno, CA 93721 – Register here
- Tuesday, December 5 – Mendocino County
Ukiah Valley Conference Center
200 S. School St., Ukiah, CA 95482 – Register here
- Thursday, December 7 – Riverside County
UC Riverside – Palm Desert Center
75080 Frank Sinatra Dr., Bldg B114-B117, Palm Desert, CA 92211 – Register here
- Thursday, December 7 – Alameda County
Elihu M. Harris State Office Building, Room One
1515 Clay St., Oakland, CA 94612 – Register here
- Tuesday, December 12 – Butte County
Butte College – Black Box Theater
3636 Butte Campus Dr., Oroville, CA 95965 – Register here
- Thursday, December 14 – Humboldt County
Sequoia Conference Center
901 Myrtle Ave, Eureka, CA 95501 – Register here