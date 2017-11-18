CDFA CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing workshops

Sacramento, California - The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing Division is announcing a series of 10 workshops in late November and December for training on completing applications for state licensing.

CDFA anticipates issuing cannabis cultivation licenses on or about January 1, 2018. In addition to state licensure, applicants are required to comply with any local cannabis cultivation requirements. Applicants should check with their local jurisdiction regarding local ordinance requirements.

Space is limited to about 150 participants per workshop. Additionally, as of November 30, a recorded training session will be available on the CalCannabis website at calcannabis.cdfa.ca.gov.

All training sessions are from 12:30-5pm. The dates and locations are as follows:

Tuesday, November 28 – Orange County

Courtyard by Marriott

8 MacArthur Pl., Santa Ana, CA 92707 – Register here

Tuesday, November 28 – Yolo County

Ziggurat Building

707 3rd St., West Sacramento, CA 95605 – Register here

Thursday, November 30 – San Bernardino County

DoubleTree by Hilton

285 E. Hospitality Ln., San Bernardino, CA 92408 – Register here

Thursday, November 30 – Monterey County

CSU Monterey Bay – National Steinbeck Center

1 Main St., Salinas, CA 93901 – Register here

Tuesday, December 5 – Fresno County

Hugh M. Burns State Building

2550 Mariposa Mall, Room 1036, Fresno, CA 93721 – Register here

Tuesday, December 5 – Mendocino County

Ukiah Valley Conference Center

200 S. School St., Ukiah, CA 95482 – Register here

Thursday, December 7 – Riverside County

UC Riverside – Palm Desert Center

75080 Frank Sinatra Dr., Bldg B114-B117, Palm Desert, CA 92211 – Register here

Thursday, December 7 – Alameda County

Elihu M. Harris State Office Building, Room One

1515 Clay St., Oakland, CA 94612 – Register here

Tuesday, December 12 – Butte County

Butte College – Black Box Theater

3636 Butte Campus Dr., Oroville, CA 95965 – Register here

Thursday, December 14 – Humboldt County

Sequoia Conference Center

901 Myrtle Ave, Eureka, CA 95501 – Register here