USDA Secretary Perdue makes first official visit to California

Sacramento, California - I was pleased to travel to Modesto on Sunday, to meet with USDA secretary Sonny Perdue on his first official visit to California! We had a great discussion about Farm Bill programs important to California and other issues like Ag workforce needs, the critical priority of trade, the reasonable implementation of food safety laws, water reliability, and environmental standards that manage to avoid stifling innovation.

Secretary Perdue speaks to Ag leaders at Modesto Junior College.

Secretary Perdue spoke to a group of Ag leaders gathered at Modesto Junior College and then was careful to listen to their comments and concerns.

I have every confidence that Secretary Perdue will be a strong, engaged leader at USDA; someone who will work for the betterment of California and the nation. I look forward to working with him in the months and years to come.

Secretary Ross at Modesto JC with the new FFA national president, Breanna Holbert, a student at CSU Chico.