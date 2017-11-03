California WaterFix

Sacramento, California - The California State Board of Food and Agriculture will hear about federal and state resources available to communities impacted by the October wildfires in Northern California at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, November 7th.

The meeting will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), 1220 N Street – Main Auditorium, Sacramento, CA 95814.

“The devastating impact of these fires to local communities is heartbreaking,” said CDFA Secretary Karen Ross. “Farms and farmers are integral to this region, so we are working very closely with our state and federal partners to get them the information they need on assistance programs to help them rebuild. Recovery is not only about assistance, but also returning to normal business operations. The Wine Country is an important economic driver for the region, and many establishments are open and welcoming visitors.”

The board will also be discussing California WaterFix, the Administration’s plan to modernize the state’s water delivery system and maintain a reliable clean water supply for 25 million Californians.

Invited speakers for the meeting include: Dan Bout, Governor’s Office of Emergency Services; Jacque Johnson, USDA Farm Service Agency; Jim Spear, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; Cynthia Cowell, US Small Business Administration; Karla Nemeth, California Natural Resources Agency; Jay Lund, UC Davis Center for Watershed Sciences; Randy Record, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California; and Jason Phillips, Friant Water Authority.

The California State Board of Food and Agriculture advises the governor and the CDFA secretary on agricultural issues and consumer needs. The state board conducts forums that bring together local, state and federal government officials, agricultural representatives and citizens to discuss current issues of concern to California agriculture.

All meetings are open to the public and attendance is welcome.