Governor Brown Appoints Three District Court of Appeal Justices

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Associate Justice Elwood G. Lui as presiding justice, Division Two and Judge Anne H. Egerton as associate justice, Division Three of the Second District Court of Appeal, and the appointment of Judge Patricia Guerrero as associate justice, Division One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal.

Second District Court of Appeal

Elwood G. Lui, 76, of Los Angeles, has been appointed presiding justice, Division Two of the Second District Court of Appeal. Lui has served as an associate justice at the Second District Court of Appeal since 2015. He was of counsel at Jones Day from 2014 to 2015, where he was a partner from 1987 to 2013. Lui served as an associate justice at the Second District Court of Appeal from 1981 to 1987 and as a judge at the Los Angeles County Superior Court from 1980 to 1981 and at the Los Angeles Municipal Court from 1975 to 1980. He was a sole practitioner in 1975, an attorney at Mori and Katayama from 1971 to 1975 and served as a deputy attorney general at the California Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General from 1969 to 1971. Lui earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California, Los Angeles Graduate School of Business Administration, a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. Lui fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Roger W. Boren. This position requires confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments. The Commission consists of Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Senior Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert. Lui is a Republican.

Anne H. Egerton, 63, of Los Angeles, has been appointed associate justice, Division Three of the Second District Court of Appeal. Egerton has served as a judge at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2001. She was a senior vice president at the National Broadcasting Company Inc. from 1990 to 2000 and a partner at Munger, Tolles and Olson LLP from 1987 to 1990, where she was an associate from 1983 to 1986. Egerton was an associate at Wilmer, Cutler and Pickering from 1981 to 1982 and served as a law clerk for the Honorable John H. Pratt at the U.S. District Court, District of Columbia from 1980 to 1981. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Occidental College. Egerton fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Patti S. Kitching. This position requires confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments. The Commission consists of Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Senior Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert. Egerton is a Democrat.

Fourth District Court of Appeal

Patricia Guerrero, 45, of San Diego, has been appointed associate justice, Division One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal. Guerrero has served as supervising judge for the Family Law Division at the San Diego County Superior Court since 2017, where she has served as a judge since 2013. She was a partner at Latham and Watkins LLP from 2007 to 2013, where she was an associate from 2003 to 2006 and from 1997 to 2002. Guerrero served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of California from 2002 to 2003. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Guerrero fills the vacancy created by the death of Justice Alex C. McDonald. This position requires confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments. The Commission consists of Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Senior Presiding Justice Manuel A. Ramirez. Guerrero is a Democrat.

The compensation for each of these positions is $228,918.