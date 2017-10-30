Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia Celebrates Transportation to Literacy

Mecca, California - Wednesday morning, Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia will celebrate the successful passage of AB 1453, Transportation to Literacy with Read With Me volunteers program and Coachella Valley Unified School District.

AB 1453 (E. Garcia) authorizes the governing board of a school district to additionally allow for the transportation of adult volunteers to and from educational activities. This measure was introduced to ensure Read with Me volunteers program is able to continue transporting volunteers, mostly senior citizens, to remote schools in rural communities.

Transportation to Literacy, Celebrating the Success of AB 1453

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia; Dr. Edwin Gomez, Superintendent of Schools, Coachella Valley Unified School District; Roberta Klein, Founder, Read With Me Volunteers; Gracie Gutierrez, Principal, Mecca Elementary School.

Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 8:45 a.m.

Mecca Elementary School, 65-250 Coahuilla St.

Read with Me’s mission is to assist children from a low income, limited English speaking environment develop to their fullest potential by learning to read, comprehend and speak English, while understanding that people care about them as individuals.