Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Kimberly Seibel, 52, of Chula Vista, has been appointed warden at the Deuel Vocational Institution, where she has served as acting warden since 2016. Seibel was warden at Chuckawalla Valley State Prison from 2015 to 2016 and served in several positions at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility from 1999 to 2015, including chief deputy warden, associate warden, captain, lieutenant and sergeant. Seibel was a correctional officer at California Correctional Institution, Tehachapi from 1994 to 1999 and an office assistant at California State Prison, Sacramento from 1993 to 1994. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $149,808. Seibel is a Democrat.

Gilbert Infante, 34, of Livermore, has been appointed to the Board of Juvenile Hearings. Infante has been treatment team supervisor at the Stockton Training Center in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Division of Juvenile Justice since 2015. He served in several positions at the Ventura Youth Correctional Facility from 2007 to 2015, including parole agent, senior youth correctional counselor and youth correctional counselor. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $147,778. Infante is a Republican.

Janet Kappmeyer, 60, of Rutherford, has been appointed to the State Mining and Geology Board. Kappmeyer has been manager of grower relations at Constellation Brands since 2009. She was an assistant winemaker at Peju Province Winery from 2008 to 2009, enologist at Miner Family Winery from 2007 to 2008 and a wine-making intern at Franciscan Estate from 2006 to 2007. Kappmeyer was president and principal geologist at Cypress Environmental Inc. from 1992 to 2004, director of operations at On-Site Technologies from 1990 to 1992, senior project manager at Emcon Associates from 1984 to 1990 and a geologist at Exxon Company U.S.A. from 1982 to 1984. Kappmeyer earned a Master of Science degree in geology from the University of Michigan. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Kappmeyer is a Democrat.