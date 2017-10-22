Paul D. Delacourt Named Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Los Angeles Field Office

Los Angeles, California - Director Christopher A. Wray announced the appointment of Paul D. Delacourt as the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. Mr. Delacourt most recently served as the special agent in charge of the Honolulu Division.

Mr. Delacourt entered on duty as a special agent with the FBI in 1995 and was first assigned to the Chicago Division, where he worked gang and drug investigations and was a member of the SWAT team. Following 9/11, he transferred to the Counterterrorism Division, working on a temporary assignment to the Guantanamo Bay Task Force at FBI Headquarters and then on deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq.

Throughout his career, Mr. Delacourt has held leadership positions in the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters, in the Atlanta Division, as the FBI deputy on-scene commander in Afghanistan, in the Honolulu Division, and in the Inspection Division at FBI Headquarters.

Mr. Delacourt will assume this new role in early December.