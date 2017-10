Governor Brown to Speak at Chief Probation Officers of California Conference

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. will deliver remarks tomorrow in Sacramento at the Chief Probation Officers of California's Juvenile Realignment Conference, titled “A Decade of Progress: Probation’s Success with Juvenile Realignment."

Friday, October 20, 2017 at approx. 11:30 a.m.

Sheraton Grand Hotel, Grand Nave Ballroom, 1230 J Street, Sacramento