Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. yesterday announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 22 by Assemblymember Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) – Secretary of State: storing and recording electronic media.

AB 83 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Collective bargaining: Judicial Council.

AB 132 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Public contracts: 2028 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

AB 203 by Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) – School facilities: design and construction: report: regulations.

AB 250 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) – State Coastal Conservancy: Lower Cost Coastal Accommodations Program.

AB 469 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) – Candidates: nomination documents.

AB 474 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Hazardous waste: spent brine solutions.

AB 512 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Public employees’ retirement: safety members: industrial disability retirement.

AB 707 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Clear Lake.

AB 841 by Assemblymember Shirley N. Weber (D-San Diego) – Pupil nutrition: food and beverages: advertising: corporate incentive programs.

AB 848 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Public contracts: University of California: California State University: domestic workers.

AB 918 by Assemblymember Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) – California Voting for All Act.

AB 967 by Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) – Human remains disposal: alkaline hydrolysis: licensure and regulation.

AB 1221 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) – Alcoholic beverage control: Responsible Beverage Service Training Program Act of 2017.

AB 1367 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Improper signature-gathering tactics.

AB 1414 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Solar energy systems: permits.

AB 1424 by Assemblymember Marc B. Levine (D-Marin County) – University of California: Best Value Construction Contracting Program.

AB 1665 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Telecommunications: California Advanced Services Fund.

SB 5 by Senator Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) – California Drought, Water, Parks, Climate, Coastal Protection, and Outdoor Access For All Act of 2018.

SB 179 by Senator Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) – Gender identity: female, male, or nonbinary.

SB 201 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Higher Education Employer-Employee Relations Act: employees.

SB 226 by Senator Robert M. Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Political Reform Act of 1974: slate mailers.

SB 310 by Senator Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) – Name and gender change: prisons and county jails.

SB 334 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Enhanced industrial disability leave.

SB 396 by Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) – Employment: gender identity, gender expression, and sexual orientation.

SB 615 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – Salton Sea restoration.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills: