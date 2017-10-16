Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. yesterday announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 22 by Assemblymember Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) – Secretary of State: storing and recording electronic media.
- AB 83 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Collective bargaining: Judicial Council.
- AB 132 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Public contracts: 2028 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.
- AB 203 by Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) – School facilities: design and construction: report: regulations.
- AB 250 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) – State Coastal Conservancy: Lower Cost Coastal Accommodations Program.
- AB 469 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) – Candidates: nomination documents.
- AB 474 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Hazardous waste: spent brine solutions.
- AB 512 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Public employees’ retirement: safety members: industrial disability retirement.
- AB 707 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Clear Lake.
- AB 841 by Assemblymember Shirley N. Weber (D-San Diego) – Pupil nutrition: food and beverages: advertising: corporate incentive programs.
- AB 848 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Public contracts: University of California: California State University: domestic workers.
- AB 918 by Assemblymember Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) – California Voting for All Act.
- AB 967 by Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) – Human remains disposal: alkaline hydrolysis: licensure and regulation.
- AB 1221 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) – Alcoholic beverage control: Responsible Beverage Service Training Program Act of 2017.
- AB 1367 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Improper signature-gathering tactics.
- AB 1414 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Solar energy systems: permits.
- AB 1424 by Assemblymember Marc B. Levine (D-Marin County) – University of California: Best Value Construction Contracting Program.
- AB 1665 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Telecommunications: California Advanced Services Fund.
- SB 5 by Senator Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) – California Drought, Water, Parks, Climate, Coastal Protection, and Outdoor Access For All Act of 2018.
- SB 179 by Senator Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) – Gender identity: female, male, or nonbinary.
- SB 201 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Higher Education Employer-Employee Relations Act: employees.
- SB 226 by Senator Robert M. Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Political Reform Act of 1974: slate mailers.
- SB 310 by Senator Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) – Name and gender change: prisons and county jails.
- SB 334 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Enhanced industrial disability leave.
- SB 396 by Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) – Employment: gender identity, gender expression, and sexual orientation.
- SB 615 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – Salton Sea restoration.
The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:
- AB 17 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – Transit Pass Pilot Program: free or reduced-fare transit passes.
- AB 233 by Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) – Pupils: right to wear religious, ceremonial, or cultural adornments at school graduation ceremonies.
- AB 313 by Assemblymember Adam Gray (D-Merced) – Water.
- AB 432 by Assemblymember Tony Thurmond (D-Richmond) – Personal care services.
- AB 568 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) – School and community college employees: paid maternity leave.
- AB 569 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) – Discrimination: reproductive health.
- AB 890 by Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside) – Land use: planning and zoning: initiatives.
- AB 894 by Assemblymember Jim L. Frazier Jr. (D-Discovery Bay) – Candidates’ statements: false statements.
- AB 973 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Remote accessible vote by mail system.
- AB 1249 by Assemblymember Adam Gray (D-Merced) – Property taxation: exemptions: veterans’ organizations.
- AB 1513 by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) – Registered home care aides: disclosure of contact information.
- AB 1660 by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) – Court reporter providers.
- SB 149 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Presidential primary elections: ballot access.
- SB 169 by Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) – Education: sex equity.
- SB 574 by Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) – University of California: contracts: bidding.
- SB 599 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Public Employees’ Medical and Hospital Care Act: Peace Officers Research Association of California Insurance and Benefits Trust.
- SB 649 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – Wireless telecommunications facilities.