Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 262 by Assemblymember Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) – Public contracts: bid specifications: Buy Clean California Act.

AB 460 by Assemblymember Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) – Horse racing: satellite wagering facilities: fairs: funding.

AB 634 by Assemblymember Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Real property: solar energy systems.

AB 837 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – No party preference voters: partisan primary elections.

AB 840 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Elections: vote by mail and provisional ballots.

AB 851 by Assemblymember Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – Local agency contracts.

AB 857 by Assemblymember Philip Y. Ting (D-San Francisco) – State highways: property leases.

AB 906 by Assemblymember Richard H. Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Beverage containers: polyethylene terephthalate.

AB 1111 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Removing Barriers to Employment Act: Breaking Barriers to Employment Initiative.

AB 1525 by Assemblymember Catharine Baker (R-Dublin) – Firearms warnings.

SB 31 by Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) – California Religious Freedom Act: state agencies: disclosure of religious affiliation information.

SB 45 by Senator Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia) – Political Reform Act of 1974: mass mailing prohibition.

SB 173 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Real estate: Bureau of Real Estate.

SB 233 by Senator Jim Beall (D-San Jose) – Foster children: records.

SB 258 by Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) – Cleaning Product Right to Know Act of 2017.

SB 490 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) – Wages: Barbering and Cosmetology Act: licensees.

SB 542 by Senator Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino) – Manufactured Housing Act of 1980: notice of transfer and release of liability.

SB 634 by Senator Scott T. Wilk (R-Lancaster) – Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills: