Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 262 by Assemblymember Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) – Public contracts: bid specifications: Buy Clean California Act.
- AB 460 by Assemblymember Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) – Horse racing: satellite wagering facilities: fairs: funding.
- AB 634 by Assemblymember Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Real property: solar energy systems.
- AB 837 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – No party preference voters: partisan primary elections.
- AB 840 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Elections: vote by mail and provisional ballots.
- AB 851 by Assemblymember Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – Local agency contracts.
- AB 857 by Assemblymember Philip Y. Ting (D-San Francisco) – State highways: property leases.
- AB 906 by Assemblymember Richard H. Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Beverage containers: polyethylene terephthalate.
- AB 1111 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Removing Barriers to Employment Act: Breaking Barriers to Employment Initiative.
- AB 1525 by Assemblymember Catharine Baker (R-Dublin) – Firearms warnings.
- SB 31 by Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) – California Religious Freedom Act: state agencies: disclosure of religious affiliation information.
- SB 45 by Senator Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia) – Political Reform Act of 1974: mass mailing prohibition.
- SB 173 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Real estate: Bureau of Real Estate.
- SB 233 by Senator Jim Beall (D-San Jose) – Foster children: records.
- SB 258 by Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) – Cleaning Product Right to Know Act of 2017.
- SB 490 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) – Wages: Barbering and Cosmetology Act: licensees.
- SB 542 by Senator Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino) – Manufactured Housing Act of 1980: notice of transfer and release of liability.
- SB 634 by Senator Scott T. Wilk (R-Lancaster) – Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency.
The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:
- AB 45 by Assemblymember Tony Thurmond (D-Richmond) – California School Employee Housing Assistance Grant Program.
- AB 1019 by Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco) – California Uniform Construction Cost Accounting Commission.
- AB 1029 by Assemblymember Shirley N. Weber (D-San Diego) – Comprehensive school safety plans.
- AB 1209 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) – Employers: gender pay differentials.
- AB 1264 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Special education pupils: individualized education program: meetings: school records.
- AB 1408 by Assemblymember Ian C. Calderon (D-Whittier) – Crimes: supervised release.
- SB 80 by Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) – California Environmental Quality Act: notices.
- SB 357 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – International trade and investment office: Mexico.