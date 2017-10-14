Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 46 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) – Employers: wage discrimination.

AB 74 by Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco) – Housing.

AB 208 by Assemblymember Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Deferred entry of judgment: pretrial diversion.

AB 424 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Possession of a firearm in a school zone.

AB 434 by Assemblymember Catharine Baker (R-Dublin) – State Web accessibility: standard and reports.

AB 616 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Pupil instruction: California State Summer School for Mathematics and Science: funding: tuition.

AB 651 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – Nonprofit health facilities: sale of assets: Attorney General approval.

AB 693 by Assemblymember Jacqui V. Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Firearms.

AB 785 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Firearms: possession of firearms by convicted persons.

AB 822 by Assemblymember Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – Institutional purchasers: sale of California produce.

AB 932 by Assemblymember Philip Y. Ting (D-San Francisco) – Shelter crisis: homeless shelters.

AB 954 by Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco) – Food labeling: quality and safety dates.

AB 997 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Alcoholic beverage licensees: winegrowers and beer manufacturers.

AB 1008 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Employment discrimination: conviction history.

AB 1022 by Assemblymember Jacqui V. Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Information technology: Technology Recovery Plans: inventory.

AB 1137 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (R-San Diego) – Housing developments: pet permissibility.

AB 1145 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Conversion of existing overhead electric and communication facilities to underground locations: cable television corporations and cable operators.

AB 1153 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Podiatry.

AB 1158 by Assemblymember Kansen Chu (D-San Jose) – Carpet recycling.

AB 1194 by Assemblymember Matthew M. Dababneh (D-Encino) – Elections: local bond measures: tax rate statement.

AB 1344 by Assemblymember Shirley N. Weber (D-San Diego) – Voting rights: inmates and persons formerly incarcerated.

AB 1403 by Assemblymember Jay P. Obernolte (R-Big Bear Lake) – Military and overseas voters.

AB 1499 by Assemblymember Adam Gray (D-Merced) – Horse racing: state-designated fairs: allocation of revenues: gross receipts for sales and use tax.

AB 1556 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Employment discrimination: unlawful employment practices.

AB 1620 by Assemblymember Matthew M. Dababneh (D-Encino) – Political Reform Act of 1974: postgovernment employment.

AB 1637 by Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) – City of San Diego: County of Santa Clara: housing authority: middle-income housing projects.

AB 1655 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – University of California: requests from the California State Auditor’s Office: prohibition on coordination.

AB 1674 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – University of California: nonresident student enrollment.

AB 1701 by Assemblymember Tony Thurmond (D-Richmond) – Labor-related liabilities: original contractor.

SB 230 by Senator Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) – Evidence: commercial sexual offenses.

SB 286 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Agoura Hills) – Elections: voting.

SB 302 by Senator Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia) – Joint powers agencies: Orange County Fire Authority: funds.

SB 368 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Horse racing: fairs: funding.

SB 497 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Firearms.

SB 536 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Firearm Violence Research Center: gun violence restraining orders.

SB 541 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – Water: school facility water capture practices.

SB 550 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Public school employment: meeting and negotiating: legal actions: settlement offer: attorney’s fees.

SB 673 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – Pet Lover’s specialized license plates.

SB 801 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Agoura Hills) – Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility: electrical grid data: electricity demand reduction and response: energy storage solutions.

SB 814 by the Committee on Governmental Organization – State real property: surplus.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills: