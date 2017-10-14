Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 46 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) – Employers: wage discrimination.
- AB 74 by Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco) – Housing.
- AB 208 by Assemblymember Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Deferred entry of judgment: pretrial diversion.
- AB 424 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Possession of a firearm in a school zone.
- AB 434 by Assemblymember Catharine Baker (R-Dublin) – State Web accessibility: standard and reports.
- AB 616 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Pupil instruction: California State Summer School for Mathematics and Science: funding: tuition.
- AB 651 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – Nonprofit health facilities: sale of assets: Attorney General approval.
- AB 693 by Assemblymember Jacqui V. Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Firearms.
- AB 785 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Firearms: possession of firearms by convicted persons.
- AB 822 by Assemblymember Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – Institutional purchasers: sale of California produce.
- AB 932 by Assemblymember Philip Y. Ting (D-San Francisco) – Shelter crisis: homeless shelters.
- AB 954 by Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco) – Food labeling: quality and safety dates.
- AB 997 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Alcoholic beverage licensees: winegrowers and beer manufacturers.
- AB 1008 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Employment discrimination: conviction history.
- AB 1022 by Assemblymember Jacqui V. Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Information technology: Technology Recovery Plans: inventory.
- AB 1137 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (R-San Diego) – Housing developments: pet permissibility.
- AB 1145 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Conversion of existing overhead electric and communication facilities to underground locations: cable television corporations and cable operators.
- AB 1153 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Podiatry.
- AB 1158 by Assemblymember Kansen Chu (D-San Jose) – Carpet recycling.
- AB 1194 by Assemblymember Matthew M. Dababneh (D-Encino) – Elections: local bond measures: tax rate statement.
- AB 1344 by Assemblymember Shirley N. Weber (D-San Diego) – Voting rights: inmates and persons formerly incarcerated.
- AB 1403 by Assemblymember Jay P. Obernolte (R-Big Bear Lake) – Military and overseas voters.
- AB 1499 by Assemblymember Adam Gray (D-Merced) – Horse racing: state-designated fairs: allocation of revenues: gross receipts for sales and use tax.
- AB 1556 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Employment discrimination: unlawful employment practices.
- AB 1620 by Assemblymember Matthew M. Dababneh (D-Encino) – Political Reform Act of 1974: postgovernment employment.
- AB 1637 by Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) – City of San Diego: County of Santa Clara: housing authority: middle-income housing projects.
- AB 1655 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – University of California: requests from the California State Auditor’s Office: prohibition on coordination.
- AB 1674 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – University of California: nonresident student enrollment.
- AB 1701 by Assemblymember Tony Thurmond (D-Richmond) – Labor-related liabilities: original contractor.
- SB 230 by Senator Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) – Evidence: commercial sexual offenses.
- SB 286 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Agoura Hills) – Elections: voting.
- SB 302 by Senator Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia) – Joint powers agencies: Orange County Fire Authority: funds.
- SB 368 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Horse racing: fairs: funding.
- SB 497 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Firearms.
- SB 536 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Firearm Violence Research Center: gun violence restraining orders.
- SB 541 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – Water: school facility water capture practices.
- SB 550 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Public school employment: meeting and negotiating: legal actions: settlement offer: attorney’s fees.
- SB 673 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – Pet Lover’s specialized license plates.
- SB 801 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Agoura Hills) – Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility: electrical grid data: electricity demand reduction and response: energy storage solutions.
- SB 814 by the Committee on Governmental Organization – State real property: surplus.
The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:
- AB 530 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) – Public employment: collective bargaining: peace officers.
- AB 531 by Assemblymember Jacqui V. Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Office of Information Security: information security technologies.
- AB 863 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Corona) – Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program.
- AB 952 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-San Bernardino) – Teachers: Bilingual Teacher Professional Development Program: bilingual teacher shortage pathways.
- AB 978 by Assemblymember Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Employment safety: injury and illness prevention program.
- AB 1004 by Assemblymember Ian C. Calderon (D-Whittier) – Secretary of State: voter information Internet Web site.
- AB 1068 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) – Prison Industry Authority: private employer: pilot program.
- AB 1269 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Mobilehome Residents and Senior Protection Act.
- SB 304 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Juvenile court school pupils: joint transition planning policy: individualized transition plan.
- SB 345 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) – Law enforcement agencies: public records.
- SB 390 by Senator Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia) – Local control and accountability plans: annual goals: state priorities: model school library standards.
- SB 491 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) – Civil rights: discrimination: enforcement.
- SB 494 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – Language arts: reading: grant program.
- SB 687 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Health facilities: emergency services: Attorney General.