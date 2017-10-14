California Secures Additional Federal Aid for Butte, Lake, Mendocino and Yuba County Residents Impacted by Wildfires

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that the White House has approved California's request for direct aid to individuals and families in Butte, Lake, Mendocino and Yuba counties who have suffered losses due to the fires. The Governor yesterday announced the same assistance for residents of Napa and Sonoma counties.

Survivors who primarily reside in these six counties can apply online for federal Individual Disaster Assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Applicants who use 711 or Video Relay Service may call 800-621-3362. The toll-free numbers are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

More information on the federal Individual Disaster Assistance program is available here. In addition to the individual assistance for families, California has also secured public assistance for the counties of Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Solano, Sonoma and Yuba to help those jurisdictions remove debris and take other emergency protective measures.

Later today, Governor Brown and U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris will travel to areas impacted by this week's fires, attend a private briefing with local leaders and emergency management officials and hold a media availability before joining a community meeting in Santa Rosa, hosted by partners including the City of Santa Rosa Fire Department, Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, CAL FIRE, the Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the City of Santa Rosa.