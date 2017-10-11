CDFA application deadline for 2018 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program extended

Sacramento, California - In consideration of those affected by wildfires burning through many parts of California, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has extended the application deadline for the 2018 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

Concept proposals must be submitted electronically using the Financial Assistance Application Submittal Tool (FAAST) https://faast.waterboards.ca.gov by Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at 5 PM PST.



This extension has not changed the requirements, questionnaire, program priorities, or any other information detailed within the 2018 Request for Concept Proposals.



Prospective applicants may contact CDFA's Office of Grants Administration at (916) 657-3231 or email for additional information.