Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 156 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg) – Individual market: enrollment periods

AB 317 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Napa County: farmworker housing.

AB 384 by Assemblymember Jacqui V. Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – The Qualified ABLE Program: tax-advantaged savings accounts.

AB 589 by Assemblymember Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) – Water diversion: monitoring and reporting: University of California Cooperative Extension.

AB 669 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Department of Transportation: motor vehicle technology testing.

AB 797 by Assemblymember Jacqui V. Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Solar thermal systems.

AB 959 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – Developmental services: regional centers.

AB 1284 by Assemblymember Matthew M. Dababneh (D-Encino) – California Financing Law: Property Assessed Clean Energy program: program administrators.

AB 1400 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Public Interest Research, Development, and Demonstration Program and Electric Program Investment Charge program: microgrid projects: diesel backup generators.

AB 1641 by Assemblymember Tom F. Daly (D-Anaheim) – Surplus line brokers: surplus line advisory organization.

AB 1724 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Alcoholic beverages: licenses: suspension and revocation tied-house exception.

SB 4 by Senator Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia) – Medi-Cal: county organized health system: County of Orange.

SB 33 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Arbitration agreements.

SB 133 by Senator Ed Hernandez (D-West Covina) – Health care coverage: continuity of care.

SB 218 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – The Qualified ABLE Program: tax-advantaged savings accounts.

SB 219 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Long-term care facilities: rights of residents.

SB 242 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Property Assessed Clean Energy program: program administrator.

SB 611 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – Vehicles.

SB 664 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Alcoholic beverages: tied-house restrictions: advertising.

SB 788 by Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) – Insurance: licensing: requirements.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills: