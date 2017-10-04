Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 156 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg) – Individual market: enrollment periods
- AB 317 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Napa County: farmworker housing.
- AB 384 by Assemblymember Jacqui V. Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – The Qualified ABLE Program: tax-advantaged savings accounts.
- AB 589 by Assemblymember Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) – Water diversion: monitoring and reporting: University of California Cooperative Extension.
- AB 669 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Department of Transportation: motor vehicle technology testing.
- AB 797 by Assemblymember Jacqui V. Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Solar thermal systems.
- AB 959 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – Developmental services: regional centers.
- AB 1284 by Assemblymember Matthew M. Dababneh (D-Encino) – California Financing Law: Property Assessed Clean Energy program: program administrators.
- AB 1400 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Public Interest Research, Development, and Demonstration Program and Electric Program Investment Charge program: microgrid projects: diesel backup generators.
- AB 1641 by Assemblymember Tom F. Daly (D-Anaheim) – Surplus line brokers: surplus line advisory organization.
- AB 1724 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Alcoholic beverages: licenses: suspension and revocation tied-house exception.
- SB 4 by Senator Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia) – Medi-Cal: county organized health system: County of Orange.
- SB 33 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Arbitration agreements.
- SB 133 by Senator Ed Hernandez (D-West Covina) – Health care coverage: continuity of care.
- SB 218 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – The Qualified ABLE Program: tax-advantaged savings accounts.
- SB 219 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Long-term care facilities: rights of residents.
- SB 242 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Property Assessed Clean Energy program: program administrator.
- SB 611 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – Vehicles.
- SB 664 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Alcoholic beverages: tied-house restrictions: advertising.
- SB 788 by Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) – Insurance: licensing: requirements.
The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:
- AB 696 by Assemblymember Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – Department of Transportation: Prunedale Bypass: County of Monterey: disposition of excess properties.
- AB 810 by Assemblymember James M. Gallagher (R-Yuba City) – Local alternative transportation improvement program: Feather River crossing.
- AB 1393 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Reckless driving: speed contests: vehicle impoundment.
- SB 513 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) – Assault and battery of a public utility worker. A veto message can be found here.
- SB 784 by Senator Cathleen Galgiani (D-Stockton) – Crimes: disorderly conduct: invasion of privacy.