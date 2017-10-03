Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 174 by Assemblymember Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

AB 226 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Corona) – Teacher credentialing: spouses of active duty members of the Armed Forces: expedited application process.

AB 253 by Assemblymember Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

AB 277 by Assemblymember Devon J. Mathis (R-Visalia) – Water and Wastewater Loan and Grant Program.

AB 339 by Assemblymember Devon J. Mathis (R-Visalia) – State Water Pollution Cleanup and Abatement Account.

AB 394 by Assemblymember Devon J. Mathis (R-Visalia) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

AB 458 by Assemblymember Jim L. Frazier Jr. (D-Discovery Bay) – Vehicle registration.

AB 471 by Assemblymember Philip Y. Ting (D-San Francisco) – Alcoholic beverages: licenses: new original on-sale general licenses for bona fide public eating places: neighborhood-restricted special on-sale general licenses.

AB 519 by Assemblymember Marc B. Levine (D-Marin County) – Personal income tax: California Senior Citizen Advocacy Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.

AB 522 by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham (R-Templeton) – Alcoholic beverages: nonprofit corporations: raffles.

AB 667 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-San Bernardino) – Pupil discipline: suspension: informal conference.

AB 718 by Assemblymember Jim L. Frazier Jr. (D-Discovery Bay) – Mosquito abatement and vector control districts: managed wetland habitat: memoranda of understanding.

AB 891 by Assemblymember Chad J. Mayes (R-Yucca Valley) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

AB 1178 by Assemblymember Ian C. Calderon (D-Whittier) – Postsecondary education: student loans.

AB 1361 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Municipal water districts: water service: Indian tribes.

AB 1378 by Assemblymember Adam Gray (D-Merced) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

AB 1550 by Assemblymember Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – School finance: school bonds: small school district.

AB 1558 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) – Los Angeles River: river ranger program.

AB 1606 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

AB 1706 by the Committee on Business and Professions – Healing arts: chiropractic practice: speech-language pathology and audiology and hearing aid dispensing: occupational therapy: physical therapy.

SB 6 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

SB 159 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – Off-highway vehicles.

SB 161 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Fish and Game Commission: tribal committee.

SB 178 by Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) – Parklands: Centerville Park.

SB 249 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – Off-highway motor vehicle recreation.

SB 306 by Senator Robert M. Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Retaliation actions: complaints: administrative review.

SB 344 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) – School attendance: interdistrict attendance.

SB 462 by Senator Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) – Juveniles: case files: access.

SB 570 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – CalWORKs.

SB 585 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

SB 626 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

SB 693 by Senator Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia) – Lower San Gabriel River Recreation and Park District.

SB 711 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – Electrical corporations and gas corporations: rates and charges.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills: