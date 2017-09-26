Governor Brown Signs Legislation

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 56 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank: housing.
- AB 411 by Assemblymember Richard H. Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Witness testimony: therapy and facility dogs.
- AB 459 by Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Monterey Park) – Public records: video or audio recordings: crime.
- AB 491 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – California Civil Liberties Public Education Act.
- AB 492 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Advertising and solicitations: government documents.
- AB 552 by Assemblymember Jacqui V. Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – United Water Conservation District.
- AB 609 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Alcoholic beverages: licensee promotion events: sunset.
- AB 618 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Local Agency Public Construction Act: job order contracting: school districts: community college districts.
- AB 1222 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Vehicles: electronic wireless communications devices.
- AB 1325 by the Committee on Public Employees, Retirement, and Social Security – State teachers’ retirement.
- AB 1418 by Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) – City prosecutors.
- AB 1422 by Assemblymember Tom F. Daly (D-Anaheim) – Workers’ compensation insurance: fraud.
- AB 1439 by the Committee on Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials – Hazardous materials: reporting.
- AB 1541 by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) – Examination of prospective jurors.
- AB 1604 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-Sherman Oaks) – CalWORKs: welfare-to-work: education.
- AB 1709 by the Committee on Veterans Affairs – Armories: sales: local agencies.
- SB 144 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Fish and wildlife: steelhead trout: fishing report-restoration card.
- SB 214 by Senator Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) – San Diego River Conservancy.
- SB 438 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Juveniles: legal guardianship: successor guardian.
- SB 486 by Senator William W. Monning (D-Carmel) – Contractors’ State License Law: letter of admonishment.
- SB 580 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Water development projects: Sacramento-San Joaquin watersheds.