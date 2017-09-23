Governor Brown Issues Statement on Death of San Francisco Fire Battalion Chief

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued the following statement regarding the death of San Francisco Fire Department Battalion Chief Terry Smerdel:

“Anne and I are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Chief Smerdel, a veteran firefighter laid to rest this week. His bravery and decades of committed service to the people of San Francisco will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and the entire San Francisco Fire Department family.”



Chief Smerdel, 59, was found deceased in his office on September 10 after returning from a fire call.



Chief Smerdel was a 26-year veteran of the San Francisco Fire Department. He is survived by his wife, Cyndy; daughter, Danica; son, Jack; sister, Kathy; and brother, retired San Francisco Fire Battalion Chief Tony Smerdel.



In honor of Chief Smerdel, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.