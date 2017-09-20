A reminder to leave invasive species behind

Sacramento, California - CDFA joins the USDA in reminding all travelers this fall to make sure they’re not carrying invasive species with them. Destructive pests may tag along for the ride and, undetected, begin to infest regions where natural defenses don’t exist.

US agriculture loses an estimated $13 billion a year due to these pests and, more broadly, all invasive species cost the US an estimated $120 billion annually. For more information visit the HungryPests and Don’t Pack a Pest web sites.