Former Palm Springs Police Chief Gary Jeandron Announces Campaign Against Assemblyman Chad Mayes

Palm Springs, California - Today Republican Gary Jeandron launched his campaign against turncoat incumbent Chad Mayes of the 42nd Assembly District. Chad Mayes drew national attention after being admonished by the Republican Party for his part in voting with Jerry Brown and Democrats to continue the controversial Cap and Trade tax increase.

Earlier this year more than 20 County Republican Central Committees around California voted for Mayes to lose his leadership ranking in the Assembly Republican Caucus including both of his home counties of San Bernardino and Riverside.



In his announcement Jeandron stated, “Chad Mayes ran as a Republican and misrepresented himself to the voters. His decision to align with Democrats to continue a wrongful tax increase is against the principles of the Republican party and directly against our community needs.” Said Jeandron, “Chad Mayes’ decision to side with Jerry Brown and the Democrats will result in higher gasoline costs by more than 70 cents per gallon. Today I’m announcing my candidacy as a Republican and someone who won’t ever go against the needs of our community and I will stand up against any and all tax increases.”



In additional to announcing his candidacy Jeandron announced signing the No Tax Pledge. “I have signed the No Tax Pledge because I want voters to know that I mean what I say and I will back it up with action.”



Gary Jeandron served in law enforcement for 33 years with the Palm Springs Police Department retiring as Police Chief in 2006. During his service he was shot and was awarded the Medal of Courage in addition to numerous awards and achievements. Jeandron currently lives in La Quinta with his wife Amy.



A full website will be available in the coming days that will list endorsements and the latest campaign news at www.GaryJeandronforStateAssembly.com .