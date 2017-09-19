2017 California Agriculture Special Interest License Plate

Sacramento, California - The California Department of Food and Agriculture is currently accepting proposals for the 2017 California Agriculture Special Interest License Plate (CalAgPlate) grant program. This program makes available an estimated $260,000 in grant funding to promote agricultural education and leadership activities for students at the K-12, post-secondary, and adult education levels. Proceeds generated through the sales of specialized, agriculture-themed license plates through the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) have made this opportunity available.

"Investments in agricultural education benefit all consumers by raising awareness on food and fiber production in our state as well as the stewardship practices of California’s farmers and ranchers in bringing these products to the marketplace,” said CDFA Secretary Karen Ross.

A purchase of a CalAgPlate helps to fund educational opportunities statewide which include agricultural workshops, farm tours and the State FFA Leadership Conference. The CalAgPlate program has funded more than $734,629 in youth educational activities since the program's inception.

Funding is available on a competitive basis for state-adopted Agricultural Education Programs (Education Code Section 52450-52454), government agencies, and non-profit organizations that administer agricultural education programs. The application deadline is October 20, 2017.

For further information and grant application materials, please visit: www.cdfa.ca.gov/calagplate

You can help support agricultural education and the CalAgPlate program by purchasing a special interest license plate at your local DMV office or online today.