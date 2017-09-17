Governor Brown Signs Legislation

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. Saturday announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 109 by Assemblymember Philip Y. Ting (D-San Francisco) – Budget Act of 2017
- AB 129 by the Committee on Budget – Education finance.
- AB 130 by the Committee on Budget – Health and human services.
- AB 131 by the Committee on Budget – Taxation.
- AB 133 by the Committee on Budget – Cannabis Regulation.
- AB 134 by the Committee on Budget – Budget Act of 2017.
- AB 135 by the Committee on Budget – Transportation.