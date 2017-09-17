Assemblymember Garcia Leads Bipartisan Effort and Brings in Win for CA Agriculture

Sacramento, California - Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) is thrilled to report the success of his efforts to include local priorities into the 2017-2018 Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) Expenditure Plan. This year’s plan is comprised of two budget bills, AB 109 and AB 134. These bipartisan supported measures, now headed to the Governor’s desk for signature, outline how our state will divvy up it’s nearly $1.5 billion in cap-and-trade revenues.

“I am pleased that our successful advocacy efforts will open up avenues for significant investments into the 56th Assembly District. By pulling together in bipartisan cooperation, we were able to secure big wins for agriculture, air quality and urban greening,” announced Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, who over the past few weeks has been soliciting input from local entities.

“Imperial County agriculture is a nearly $2 billion industry. Likewise, the economies of other areas I represent in the Coachella Valley and Blythe are predominantly driven by this dynamic industry. Farmers rank amongst our state’s largest employers. This assistance is key to ensuring our vital agricultural industries are able to meet our emission reduction targets while cleaning our air, improving health and creating overall stronger and more vibrant communities.”

“We were able to acquire $250 million in agricultural program investments, including renewable energy grants as well as vehicle and equipment rebates. The ability to infuse this magnitude of the state’s resources into the rural, agricultural comminutes I represent will result in enormous economic stimulants and public health benefits.”

“I particularly applaud the directive AB 109 takes to support agriculture, urban greening and provisions that would allow for the advanced payment of grants for smaller governments and organizations lacking sufficient capital to cover project costs. This eliminates a huge barrier for potential applicants within my district who lack immediate access to resources."

“This bill package also makes significant strides to reduce vehicle emissions and improve air quality which is an issue that hits close to home. Imperial County is reported to have 12,000 children with asthma and more than double the state’s rate of young children’s hospital and emergency room visits for this respiratory illness. Increasing our capacity to mitigate and track these pollutants will do far more than work to meet our state’s climate goals; it will help save lives.”

While these GGRF priorities have been established by the legislature, Garcia’s work is far from over. “In my capacity as an Ex Officio member of the California Air Resources Board, I am committed to seeing these initiatives through. Our next job is monitoring the implementation of these funds, ensuring that these climate investments find their way into our state’s most disadvantaged communities, like those in my district,” concluded Garcia.