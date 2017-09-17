Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Cyd Brandvein, 58, of Irvine, has been reappointed to the California Board of Optometry, where she has served since 2013. Brandvein has been director of enterprise resilience services at Google since 2017. She held several positions at AECOM Technology Corporation from 1989 to 2017, including corporate vice president and senior vice president. Brandvein is a member of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, Pacific Council on International Policy, Women Corporate Directors, National Association of Corporate Directors, Girl Scouts of Orange County, University of California, Los Angeles Alumni Association Scholarship Committee and California Women Lead. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Brandvein is a Democrat.

Debra McIntyre, 51, of Escondido, has been reappointed to the California Board of Optometry, where she has served since 2016. McIntyre has been managing doctor at Regency Eye Care since 2016. She was an optometrist at West Coast Eyecare from 2013 to 2016 and from 2002 to 2003. She was chief executive officer and an optometrist at Accent on Eyes Optometry from 2003 to 2013 and at Paradise Optical from 1999 to 2002. McIntyre is a member of the Escondido Sunrise Rotary. She earned a Doctor of Optometry degree from the Marshall B. Ketchum University, Southern California College of Optometry. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. McIntyre is a Democrat.

David Turetsky, 61, of Soquel, has been reappointed to the California Board of Optometry, where he has served since 2013. Turetsky has been vice president, optometrist and partner at Advanced Eyecare since 2008. He was optometrist and coordinator at Physicians Network Services from 2005 to 2008 and held several positions at Pearle VisionCare Inc. from 1993 to 2005, including clinical director, director of doctor relations and area optometric coordinator. Turetsky was managing optometrist at Eyexam 2000 from 1987 to 1993 and an optometrist at Ronald Joelson, O.D. from 1981 to 1987. He is a member of the California Optometric Association and the American Optometric Association. Turetsky earned a Doctor of Optometry degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Optometry. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Turetsky is a Democrat.

Jonathan Maddox, 47, of El Sobrante, has been appointed to the California Board of Behavioral Sciences. Maddox has been a marriage and family therapist in private practice since 2004 and training and internship coordinator at San Francisco County Behavioral Health Services since 2014, where he has served in several positions since 2006, including program director and clinical supervisor. He was a mental health consultant for Contra Costa County Mental Health Services from 2005 to 2006, a therapist at the East Bay Agency for Children from 1998 to 2000 and a military police officer in the U.S. Army from 1989 to 1992. Maddox earned a Master of Arts degree in marriage and family therapy from Oral Roberts University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Maddox is registered without party preference.