Governor Brown to Participate in United Nations, Climate Week NYC and Yale Climate Conference

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced he will participate next week in events connected to Climate Week NYC 2017, the 72nd Regular Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, and the Yale Climate Conference in New Haven, Connecticut before traveling to Quebec City, Canada to meet with the premiers of Quebec and Ontario.

During the week, the Governor is expected to discuss subnational climate leadership at the United Nations, deliver remarks at the opening of Climate Week NYC 2017, welcome new members to the Under2 Coalition, announce new details regarding the 2018 Global Climate Action Summit, convene a meeting of U.S. Climate Alliance governors, join global climate leaders at the Yale Climate Conference and meet with the premiers of Quebec and Ontario to expand climate cooperation between California and Canadian provinces.

In June, Governor Brown was named Special Advisor for States and Regions ahead of this year’s UN Climate Change Conference (COP 23) by Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama – incoming president of COP 23. This followed meetings with China’s President Xi Jinping during the Governor's week-long trip to China and with Germany's top environmental official, Minister Barbara Hendricks, in San Francisco. Earlier this month, Governor Brown attended the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, where he called for deeper Trans-Pacific collaboration on climate change.

Governor Brown continues to build strong coalitions of partners committed to curbing carbon pollution in both the United States through the U.S. Climate Alliance and around the globe with the Under2 Coalition. Governor Brown also launched America's Pledge on climate change with Michael Bloomberg earlier this year to help compile and quantify the actions of states, cities and businesses in the United States to drive down their greenhouse gas emissions consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement. In September 2018, the State of California will convene the world's climate leaders in San Francisco for the Global Climate Action Summit, where representatives from subnational governments, businesses, investors and civil society will gather with the direct goal of supporting the Paris Agreement.

In November, the Governor will take part in a number of international events in Europe focused on fighting global warming, including a climate symposium organized by the Vatican and this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 23) in Bonn, Germany.