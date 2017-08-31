Governor Brown to Attend 2017 San Diego Employer Forum

San Diego, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. will give remarks tomorrow at the 2017 San Diego Employer Forum, where state officials, local law enforcement leaders and business owners will discuss opportunities for employers to hire formerly incarcerated individuals that have trained in a variety of fields.

The forum is hosted by the California Prison Industry Authority, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, California Workforce Development Board and other partners.