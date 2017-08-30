Governor Brown on Death of Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Robert French

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued the following statement regarding the death of Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Robert French:

“Anne and I join all of Sacramento in grieving the loss of Deputy French, who died today while protecting our community. On behalf of all Californians, we extend our condolences to his family, friends and law enforcement brothers and sisters.”

Deputy French, 52, was fatally shot today while assisting with an investigation at a hotel in Sacramento. Two California Highway Patrol officers were also injured during the incident and are expected to survive.

Deputy French was a 21-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and served in a variety of assignments. He is survived by his girlfriend, adult children, grandchildren and sister.

In honor of Deputy French, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.