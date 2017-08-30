Governor Brown Announces Appointments to Military Council

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Rocky J. Chavez as chair of the Governor's Military Council, replacing Ellen Tauscher, who has served in that role since 2013.

“Under Ellen’s leadership, the Military Council has been successful in its mission, helping to expand California’s economy by billions of dollars, improve the lives of our veterans and military families, and strengthen California’s role in our national security,” said Governor Brown.

Governor Brown also announced the reappointment of Edward Hanlon Jr. as vice chair of the Governor's Military Council, Hanlon's appointment as chair of the Council's Strategic Planning Committee, and the appointment of Jody Breckenridge as vice chair of the Governor’s Military Council.

Chavez, 66, of Oceanside, has been appointed chair of the Governor's Military Council, where he has served as a member since 2013. Chavez has served as a member of the California State Assembly since 2012. He served as undersecretary at the California Department of Veterans Affairs from 2009 to 2010 and as a member of the Oceanside City Council from 2002 to 2009. Chavez served as a marine officer in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1974 to 2002. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Chavez is a Republican.

Hanlon, 72, of Carlsbad, has been reappointed vice chair of the Governor's Military Council, where he has served as vice chair since 2016 and as a member since 2013, and has been appointed chair of its Strategic Planning Committee. Hanlon has been president at Transatlantic Insights LLC since 2012. He was vice president at Raytheon and president at Raytheon International Europe from 2007 to 2012 and served as U.S. military representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Military Committee from 2004 to 2006. He served as commanding general of the U.S. Marine Corps Combat Development Command from 2001 to 2004 and of the U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton from 1998 to 2001. He was director of expeditionary warfare in the U.S. Navy from 1996 to 1998. Hanlon earned a Master of Arts degree in communication theory from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Arts degree in human resources management from Pepperdine University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Hanlon is a Republican.

Breckenridge, 64, of Pleasant Hill, has been appointed vice chair of the Governor’s Military Council, where she has served as a member since 2013. Breckenridge was commander of the Pacific Area in the U.S. Coast Guard from 2009 to 2010, where she served as director of strategic transformation from 2007 to 2009 and deputy commandant of human resources from 2008 to 2009. She was commander of the Eleventh District in the U.S. Coast Guard from 2006 to 2007, where she served as maintenance and logistics commander from 2003 to 2006. Breckenridge earned a Master of Science degree in natural resource strategy from National Defense University and a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of Maryland. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Breckenridge is Democrat.