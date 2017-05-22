Governor Brown Appoints Gloria J. Cannon to Kern County Superior Court

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Gloria J. Cannon to a judgeship in the Kern County Superior Court.

Cannon, 48, of Bakersfield, has served as a deputy public defender at the Kern County Public Defender’s Office since 2002. Cannon earned a Juris Doctor degree from the California Western School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Berkeley. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Larry A. Errea. Cannon is a Democrat.

The compensation for this position is $191,612.

