Governor Brown Appoints Two to Shasta County Superior Court

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Daryl E. Kennedy and Adam B. Ryan to judgeships in the Shasta County Superior Court.

Kennedy, 59, of Redding, has served as a commissioner at the Shasta County Superior Court since 2013, where he was general counsel from 2001 to 2013. He was a partner at Reiner, Simpson and Kennedy from 2000 to 2001, where he was an associate from 1994 to 2000, and an associate at Moss and Enochian from 1989 to 1994 and at Thelen, Marrin, Johnson and Bridges from 1986 to 1989. Kennedy earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Berkeley. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Monica M. Marlow. Kennedy is a Democrat.

Ryan, 46, of Redding, has been a sole practitioner since 2013. He was a partner at Wright, Ryan and Anderson PLC from 2012 to 2013 and a sole practitioner from 2002 to 2012. Ryan was an associate at Sinclair and Hill in 2002 and at Moss and Enochian from 1999 to 2002. He was a sole practitioner from 1998 to 1999 and an associate at McGlynn and McGlynn from 1997 to 1998. Ryan earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Golden Gate University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree from California State University, Chico. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge William D. Gallagher. Ryan is a Republican.

The compensation for each of these positions is $191,612.