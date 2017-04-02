Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. Thursday announced the following appointments:

Yvonne Burke, 84, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the California Transportation Commission, where she has served since 2010. Burke served as a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors from 1992 to 2008. She was a partner at Jones, Day, Reavis and Pogue from 1987 to 1992 and at Burke, Robinson and Pearman from 1982 to 1987. Burke served as a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors from 1979 to 1982, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1972 to 1978, a member in the California State Assembly from 1967 to 1972 and a member of the University of California Board of Regents from 1986 to 1992. Burke is a member of the Amtrak Board of Directors. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Southern California School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Burke is a Democrat.

Joseph Tavaglione, 93, of Riverside, has been reappointed to the California Transportation Commission, where he has served since 2002. Tavaglione has been president at Tavaglione Construction and Development Inc. since 1962. He is a member of the University of California, Riverside Foundation Board of Trustees. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Tavaglione is a Republican.