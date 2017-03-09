Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. announced the following appointments:

Bethany Pane, 39, of Sacramento, has been appointed chief counsel at the Delta Stewardship Council, where she has been acting chief counsel since 2016 and has served as an attorney since 2015. Pane was an attorney at the State Water Resources Control Board from 2011 to 2015 and staff counsel at the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2008 to 2011, where she served as a legislative analyst from 2000 to 2001. She was an associate attorney at Holland and Knight LLP from 2005 to 2008 and an associate attorney and summer associate at Stoel Rives LLP from 2004 to 2005. Pane served as a judicial extern for the Honorable William Alsup at the U.S. District Court, Northern District of California in 2002, a legislative analyst in the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research from 1999 to 2000 and an assembly fellow in the Office of Assemblymember Sheila Kuehl from 1998 to 1999. She is a member of the State Bar of California, Environmental Law Section. Pane earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $150,720. Pane is a Democrat.

Jill LeVake, 42, of Yuba City, has been appointed to the 13th District Agricultural Association, Yuba-Sutter Fair Board of Directors. LeVake has been a technical sales advisor at Dow AgroSciences since 1998. She is a member of the St. Vincent De Paul Society, California Women for Agriculture and the California Association of Pest Control Advisers. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. LeVake is a Republican.

Jennifer Matteoli, 42, of Yuba City, has been appointed to the 13th District Agricultural Association, Yuba-Sutter Fair Board of Directors. Matteoli has been a partner at Black Fox Brand since 2015. She has been a fitness instructor at In-Shape since 2008 and a partner at Matteoli Brothers since 2000. Matteoli was a lab manager at Pioneer Hi-Bred from 1999 to 2000. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Matteoli is a Republican.