Stolen calves found in small stolen car

Tipton, Tulare County - Following the discovery of two Holstein heifer calves in a stolen Honda Civic sedan last weekend in Riverside County, CDFA brand inspectors were able to use ear tags to identify the animals – they were stolen from a dairy farm in Tipton, Tulare County, roughly 250 miles away.

The calves were sent back yesterday and have returned to the farm. They’re in good condition. Local law enforcement continues to investigate the case.