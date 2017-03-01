Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Nicole Soluri, 39, of Sacramento, has been appointed chief deputy director at the California State Lottery, where she has been chief counsel since 2012. Soluri was an attorney at Downey Brand LLP from 2009 to 2012 and at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati from 2004 to 2009. She is a member of the Sacramento Children’s Home Board of Directors and the Professional BusinessWomen of California Board of Directors. Soluri earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $153,648. Soluri is a Democrat.

Vincent Espinosa, 53, of Elk Grove, has been appointed chief enterprise risk officer at the California State Lottery. Espinosa has been enterprise risk and evaluation branch chief at the California Department of Motor Vehicles since 2014. He held several positions at the California Franchise Tax Board from 1992 to 2014, including data processing manager, senior information systems supervisor, staff information systems analyst, associate information systems analyst, associate operations specialist and tax program assistant. Espinosa is a member of the Washington Outboard Club. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation $125,004. Espinosa is registered without party preference.

Elizabeth Morris, 69, of San Diego, has been reappointed to the California Housing Partnership Corporation, where she has served since 2013. Morris has been principal at E.M. Advisors since 2008. She served in several positions at the San Diego Housing Commission from 1979 to 2008, including president and chief executive officer. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Morris is a Democrat.

Dale Brodsky, 66, of Orinda, has been reappointed to the California Fair Employment and Housing Council, where she has served since 2013. Brodsky has been an attorney and partner at Beeson Tayer and Bodine since 2002. She was associate editor of the journal of the California Public Employee Relations Program at the University of California, Berkeley from 2000 to 2002. Brodsky was an attorney in private practice from 1997 to 2002 and from 1984 to 1989. She served as an adjunct law professor at the University of San Francisco, School of Law from 1997 to 2001 and a teacher for the Mt. Diablo Unified School District from 1992 to 1996. Brodsky was an associate attorney at Saperstein Seligman and Mayeda from 1989 to 1991. She served in several positions at the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing from 1978 to 1983, including staff attorney and legal counsel. Brodsky was a deputy public defender in the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office in 1978. She is a member of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations’ Lawyers Coordinating Committee, California Employment Lawyers Association, National Lawyers Guild and the American Civil Liberties Union. Brodsky earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco, School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Brodsky is a Democrat.

Tim Iglesias, 60, of Oakland, has been reappointed to the California Fair Employment and Housing Council, where he has served since 2015. Iglesias has been a professor of law at the University of San Francisco, School of Law since 2003. He was an assistant professor of law at Wayne State University Law School from 2002 to 2003. Iglesias was a deputy director at the Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California from 1998 to 2001, where he was a project coordinator from 1995 to 1998. He was a Pillsbury Madison and Sutro public service fellow at HomeBase from 1994 to 1995 and served as a law clerk for the Honorable Stanley A. Weigel at the U.S. District Court, Northern District of California from 1993 to 1994. Iglesias was a summer associate at Goldfarb and Lipman LLP in 1992 and a legal assistant at the University of San Francisco, Office of University Counsel from 1989 to 1990. He was a tax coordinator at Lignum-2 Inc. from 1988 to 1989 and a Jesuit seminarian for the California Province of the Society of Jesus from 1975 to 1988. Iglesias is a member of the Association for Law, Property and Society and the American Bar Association. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Iglesias is a Democrat.

Chaya Mandelbaum, 37, of San Francisco, has been reappointed to the California Fair Employment and Housing Council, where he has served since 2013. Mandelbaum has been a partner at Rudy, Exelrod, Zieff and Lowe LLP since 2014. He held several positions at Sanford Heisler LLP from 2011 to 2014, including senior litigation counsel and associate. Mandelbaum was a trial attorney in the Office of the Solicitor at the U.S. Department of Labor from 2007 to 2011 and an associate at Morgan Lewis and Bockius LLP from 2005 to 2007. He is vice president of the Scott Raymond Evans Foundation Board of Directors. Mandelbaum earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan Law School. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Mandelbaum is a Democrat.

Dara Schur, 63, of Berkeley, has been reappointed to the California Fair Employment and Housing Council, where she has served since 2015. Schur has been a litigation counsel at Disability Rights California since 2016, where she was a director of litigation from 2002 to 2016 and an attorney from 1996 to 1997. She was an attorney at the Western Center on Law and Poverty from 1991 to 2002 and at Legal Services of Northern California from 1994 to 1996. Schur was managing attorney of the Housing Unit at the Contra Costa Legal Services Foundation from 1986 to 1990, where she was interim co-director in 1989. She is a member of the Impact Fund Board of Directors, Kehilla Community Synagogue, California State Parks Foundation, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, Sierra Club, Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness, American Civil Liberties Union, and Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. Schur earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Schur is a Democrat.

Donn Harris, 61, of San Francisco, has been reappointed to the California Arts Council, where he has served since 2013. Harris has been executive director of the San Francisco Unified School District since 2016, where he served as a teacher from 1990 to 1994. He was executive director and artistic director at the Oakland School for the Arts from 2007 to 2016 and principal at the Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts, Academy of Arts and Sciences from 2001 to 2008. Harris was principal at the Raoul Wallenberg Traditional High School from 2000 to 2001, where he was assistant principal from 1997 to 2000. He was assistant principal at the Galileo Academy of Science and Technology from 1996 to 1997, where he was dean of students from 1993 to 1996. Harris was a teacher for the Los Angeles Unified School District from 1988 to 1990. He is vice president of the Arts Schools Network Board of Directors. Harris earned a Master of Arts degree in theatre arts from California State University, Los Angeles. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Harris is a Democrat.

Nashormeh Lindo, 63, of Oakland, has been reappointed to the California Arts Council, where she has served since 2014. Lindo has been an independent museum consultant and curator since 1996. She was an instructor of African-American art history at the City College of San Francisco from 2008 to 2014 and manager of educational programs at the New York Public Library Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture from 1990 to 1995. Lindo was coordinator for community services at the Baltimore Museum of Art from 1986 to 1990. She earned a Master of Science degree in museum leadership from the Bank Street College of Education. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Lindo is a Democrat.

Rex Hime, 69, of Loomis, has been reappointed to the California Exposition and State Fair Board of Directors, where he has served since 1996. Hime has been president and chief executive officer at the California Business Properties Association since 1984. He was senior assistant to California State Assemblymember and minority caucus chairman Robert W. Naylor from 1983 to 1984 and held several positions at the California Commission for Economic Development from 1979 to 1983, including executive director and deputy director. Hime earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Hime is a Republican.