Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Jolie Onodera, 47, of Sacramento, has been appointed deputy secretary of legislation at the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency. Onodera has been principal consultant for the California State Senate Committee on Appropriations since 2011. She was a research program specialist at the California Department of Social Services from 2009 to 2011 and at the California Managed Risk Medical Insurance Board from 2007 to 2009. Onodera was a research analyst at the California Department of Social Services from 1997 to 2007. She was a bank examiner at the California Department of Financial Institutions from 1994 to 1997. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $124,116. Onodera is a Democrat.



Jeannine Fenton, 50, of Granite Bay, has been appointed chief deputy director at the California Department of Aging, where she has been deputy director of the Administration Division since 2015. Fenton held multiple positions at the California Employment Development Department from 1988 to 2015, including office chief, manager, project manager, executive consultant and senior accounting officer. She was a procurement and implementation team member for the California Performance Review from 2004 to 2005. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $116,004. Fenton is a Democrat.



Taylor Roschen, 27, of Elk Grove, has been appointed assistant secretary at the California Department of Food and Agriculture, where she has been assistant legislative director since 2014 and served as an agricultural aide and executive fellow from 2013 to 2014. She was a community probation liaison at the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department in 2013, a teaching assistant at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo from 2011 to 2013 and a file clerk at Hall, Hieatt and Connely LLP from 2009 to 2012. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $72,288. Roschen is a Democrat.



Christine Inouye, 50, of Sacramento, has been appointed deputy secretary for project management and implementation at the California State Transportation Agency. Inouye has served as capital contracts procurement manager at the California High-Speed Rail Authority since 2016. She was a project manager at the California State Transportation Agency from 2014 to 2016. Inouye served in several positions at the California Department of Transportation from 1989 to 2014, including high-speed rail coordinator, management liaison to the chief engineer, project manager and supervising transportation engineer. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $150,264. Inouye is a Republican.



Margaret Mohr, 56, of Cameron Park, has been appointed deputy general manager of business development for the California Exposition and State Fair. Mohr has been chief marketing officer at e.Republic since 2010. She was vice president of marketing and promotion at ABC 10-Gannett Broadcasting from 2000 to 2010, director of marketing and promotion at KVUE 24-Gannett Broadcasting from 1995 to 2000 and director of marketing at KXAN 36-LIN Broadcasting from 1987 to 1995. Mohr is a member of the American Red Cross, Gold Country Chapter Board of Directors and the Cameron Park Community Services District Board of Directors. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $110,004. Mohr is registered without party preference.



Genevieve Shiroma, 62, of Sacramento, has been designated chair of the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, where she has served as a member since 1999. Shiroma served as chief of the Air Quality Branch at the California Air Resources Board from 1990 to 1999, where she was an air quality engineer from 1978 to 1990. This designation does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $146,609. Shiroma is a Democrat.



Isadore Hall, 45, of Compton, has been appointed to the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board. Hall served as a senator for the California State Senate’s 35th District from 2014 to 2016 and as an assemblymember for the California State Assembly’s 64th District from 2008 to 2014. He was a member of the Compton City Council from 2003 to 2008 and the Compton Unified School District Board of Trustees from 2001 to 2003. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $142,095. Hall is a Democrat.



Cecilia Estolano, 50, of Pasadena, has been reappointed to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors, where she has served since 2014. Estolano has been co-founder at Estolano LeSar Perez Advisors since 2011. She was chief strategist for state and local initiatives at Green for All from 2009 to 2011, chief executive officer at the City of Los Angeles Community Redevelopment Agency from 2006 to 2009 and a lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Public Affairs from 2006 to 2009. Estolano was of counsel at Gibson Dunn and Crutcher LLP from 2005 to 2006 and served as special assistant city attorney in the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office from 2001 to 2005. She served as a senior policy advisor at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from 1993 to 1995. Estolano earned a Juris Doctor degree from University of California, Berkeley School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Estolano is a Democrat.



Valerie Lynne Shaw, 66, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors, where she has served since 2015. Shaw was a commissioner at the Los Angeles City Board of Public Works from 1996 to 2013, where she was president from 2001 to 2005, and was an adjunct professor at the University of Southern California Department of Political Science from 2004 to 2011. She served as district director for Los Angeles City Council member Ruth Galanter from 1987 to 1993 and was a program manager at the Drew Economic Development Corporation from 1985 to 1987. Shaw served as public information officer for the Century Freeway Project from 1981 to 1985. She is a member of the 211 Los Angeles County Board of Directors, California Community Foundation’s Centinela Valley Medical and Community Funds Advisory Board, Wilfandel Club and the Los Angeles African American Women’s Public Policy Institute. Shaw earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Southern California. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Shaw is a Democrat.



Gunjan Aggarwal, 42, of Los Altos, has been appointed to the California Workforce Development Board. Aggarwal has been vice president of people, media business at Ericsson since 2016, where she has been global head of talent acquisition and mergers and acquisitions since 2015. She was a member of the advisory management council at the University of Texas at Dallas, Jindal School of Management from 2013 to 2015. Aggarwal held several positions at Novartis from 2005 to 2012, including senior director of human resources, member of the Novartis Learning Board, director of human resources, business development and global technical operations and director of human resources. Aggarwal earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the Xavier Labor Relations Institute. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Aggarwal is a Democrat.



Gary King, 57, of Folsom, has been appointed to the California Workforce Development Board. King has served as chief workforce officer at the Sacramento Municipal Utility District since 2009, where he has held several positions since 1998, including director of workforce, manager of human resources and supervisor of compensation and selection. He was employment coordinator at Sutter Health in 1998 and manager of employment for the City of Palo Alto from 1996 to 1997. King was director of information services for the Department of Human Resources at the City and County of San Francisco, where he was program services manager from 1993 to 1995 and assistant division manager from 1990 to 1993. He earned a Master of Arts degree in industrial and organizational psychology from the University of Maryland. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. King is a Democrat.



Rebecca Miller, 56, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California Workforce Development Board. Miller has been workforce director for SEIU United Healthcare Workers since 2013, where she was political director from 2011 to 2013. She was a strategic and financial consultant at Bill Lynch Associates from 2008 to 2011 and state director at America Votes PA from 2006 to 2007. Miller was executive director for SEIU Local 1997 from 2003 to 2006 and director of political action at SEIU Local 790 from 2001 to 2003. She was chief of staff at the California Labor Federation, AFL-CIO from 1997 to 2001. Miller held several positions at Local 1199, Health Care Employees Union from 1986 to 1997, including political director, education director and organizer. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Miller is a Democrat.



Nicole Rice, 45, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Workforce Development Board. Rice has been policy director at the California Manufacturers and Technology Association since 2012. She was volunteer coordinator at Roger Niello for State Senate in 2010, community affairs manager at Nehemiah Corporation of America from 2009 to 2010 and legislative policy strategist at Strategic Counsel PLC from 2007 to 2009. Rice served as deputy director of strategic planning at the California Department of Consumer Affairs in 2007 and acting chief deputy appointments secretary in the Office of the Governor from 2006 to 2007. She was a public affairs representative at Southern California Edison from 2004 to 2006, a legislative advocate at the Advocacy Group from 2002 to 2004, a consultant for the California State Assembly Republican Caucus from 2000 to 2002 and principal assistant in the Office of California State Assemblymember Audie Bock from 1999 to 2000. Rice earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Clara University School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Rice is a Republican.



Fabrizio Sasso, 37, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Workforce Development Board. Sasso has been executive director at the Sacramento Central Labor Council since 2015. He was lead organizer at the SEIU Western Workers Organizing Committee from 2011 to 2015, campaign coordinator at Reid and Associates from 2010 to 2011 and director of youth markets at the American Heart Association from 2008 to 2010. Sasso was an associate consultant at California Connections from 2007 to 2008 and chief of staff in the Office of Stockton Mayor Edward J. Chavez from 2004 to 2007. Sasso earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Sasso is a Democrat.



Leslie Cornejo, 61, of Oxnard, has been reappointed to the 31st District Agricultural Association, Ventura County Fair Board of Directors, where she has served since 2008. Cornejo has been owner at Santa Paula Travel Service since 1988. She was a founding director at the Santa Clara Valley Bank in 1998, where she was a board member from 1998 to 2014. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Cornejo is a Republican.



Shante Morgan-Durisseau, 48, of Moorpark, has been reappointed to the 31st District Agricultural Association, Ventura County Fair Board of Directors, where she has served since 2015. Morgan-Durisseau has served as faculty at California State University, Channel Islands since 2016. She served as managing editor at the California State University, Northridge Marketing and Communications Office from 2008 to 2016. She was editor at Turning Point Magazine from 2004 to 2007, an instructor at California Lutheran University from 2001 to 2003, a lecturer at the California State University, Northridge Department of Journalism from 1997 to 2000 and a political affairs reporter at Copley News Service from 1993 to 2001. Morgan-Durisseau is a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s Ventura County Alumnae Chapter, American Association of University Women, California State University, Northridge Black Alumni Association, Ventura County Women’s Economic Roundtable and the National Association of Black Journalists. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Morgan-Durisseau is a Democrat.



Cherisse Alford, 50, of El Centro, has been reappointed to the 45th District Agricultural Association, California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta Board of Directors, where she has served since 2006. Alford has been vice president at Alford Distributing Company since 1983. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Alford is a Republican.



Darrel Bostic, 59, of El Centro, has been reappointed to the 45th District Agricultural Association, California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta Board of Directors, where he has served since 2006. Bostic has been vice president at Black Dog Farms since 1994. He was a supervisor at the Mario Saikhon Farming and Agriculture Company from 1990 to 1994 and was an independent crop harvester from 1974 to 1990. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Bostic is a Republican.