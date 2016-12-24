Governor Brown Appoints Three to Orange County Superior Court

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Bradley S. Erdosi, Richard E. Pacheco and Michael J. Strickroth to judgeships in the Orange County Superior Court.

Erdosi, 42, of Laguna Hills, has been principal attorney at the Law Offices of Bradley S. Erdosi since 2006. Erdosi served as a deputy alternate public defender at the Los Angeles County Alternate Public Defender’s Office from 2004 to 2006 and as a deputy public defender at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office from 2001 to 2004. He was an associate at Albence and Associates from 2000 to 2001. Erdosi earned a Juris Doctor degree from the California Western School of Law and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Arizona. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge William M. Monroe. Erdosi is a Democrat.

Pacheco, 60, of Laguna Beach, has served as a commissioner at the Orange County Superior Court since 2001. He was an associate at Seifert and Henderson from 1998 to 2001 and at Creason and Aarvig from 1995 to 1997. Pacheco was a participating partner at Stockdale and Peckham from 1993 to 1995, where he was an associate from 1985 to 1993. He was an associate at the Law Office of Donald B. Caffray in 1985, at the Law Office of Larry Curran from 1984 to 1985 and at Robinson and Robinson in 1984. Pacheco earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Science degree from Oklahoma State University. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David T. McEachen. Pacheco is a Democrat.

Strickroth, 63, of Mission Viejo, has been a partner at Kutak Rock LLP since 2014, where he was of counsel from 2013 to 2014. Strickroth was a sole practitioner in 2013 and a partner at Strickroth and Parker LLP from 2012 to 2013 and at Howard, Moss, Loveder, Strickroth and Walker LLP from 1987 to 2012. He was a partner at Parker, Stanbury, McGee, Babcock and Combs from 1982 to 1986, where he was an associate from 1979 to 1982. Strickroth earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Pepperdine University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Notre Dame. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge James A. Stotler. Strickroth is a Democrat.

The compensation for each of these positions is $191,612.