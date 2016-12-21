Give the gift of agricultural education with a CalAgPlate

Sacramento, California - The CalAgPlate is a great gift for your family and friends. Nothing says “California Agriculture” better than a stylish license plate that supports agricultural educational and leadership within our great state!

In April 2013, the first CalAgPlates were issued by the DMV - establishing the California Agriculture Special Interest License Plate. The issuance of the plates was approximately a three year effort that first began in 2010. As a result of the efforts of many student volunteers and agricultural organizations this was made possible.

Annual revenue generated from the original purchase and renewal of CalAgPlates helps to support the CalAgPlate Grant Program. This grant program is anticipated to make more than $225,000 available on an annual basis to support agricultural education in California.