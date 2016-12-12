Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Marion Spearman, 53, of Janesville, has been appointed warden at High Desert State Prison, where he has served as acting warden since 2016. Spearman served as warden at the Correctional Training Facility, Soledad from 2012 to 2016, where he was chief deputy administrator from 2011 to 2012. He served in several positions at Pleasant Valley State Prison from 1994 to 2011, including associate warden, facility captain, lieutenant, sergeant and correctional officer. Spearman was a correctional officer at Mule Creek State Prison from 1987 to 1994. He earned a Master of Science degree in criminology from Fresno State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $145,440. Spearman is registered without party preference.

Kevin Hoffman, 55, of Sacramento, has been appointed deputy director of the Division of Rehabilitative Programs at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where he has been acting deputy director since 2015. Hoffman served as deputy executive director at the California Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission from 2011 to 2015, where he was mental health program supervisor in 2011. He served in several positions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Office of Substance Abuse Treatment Services from 2001 to 2011, including staff services manager, associate governmental program analyst and staff services analyst. He was a youth correctional counselor at Karl Holton Youth Correctional Facility in 2001, where he was a youth correctional officer from 2000 to 2001. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $132,996. Hoffman is a Democrat.

Catherine Keig, 60, of Pasadena, has been appointed to the California Water Commission. Keig was interim exposition park manager at the California Science Center in 2014 and director of Southern California activities in the Office of the California State Senate President pro Tempore from 1992 to 2011. She served in several positions in the California State Senate from 1981 to 1992, including as communications director of the Senate Rules Committee, director of the Senate Democratic Caucus and as a Senate floor analyst. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Keig is a Democrat.