Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Michael Martel, 62, of Rancho Murieta, has been appointed warden at the California Health Care Facility, Stockton, where he has been acting warden since August 2016 and served as chief deputy warden in 2016 and as a correctional lieutenant from 1990 to 1996. Martel served as retired annuitant chief deputy warden at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation headquarters from 2012 to 2014, where he was an associate warden of reception centers in 2007, a lieutenant from 1998 to 2000 and a labor relations specialist from 1996 to 1998. He served as warden at San Quentin State Prison in 2011, where he was a correctional officer from 1981 to 1986. Martel served in several positions at Mule Creek State Prison from 2007 to 2011, including warden and chief deputy warden. He held several positions at California State Prison, Sacramento from 2000 to 2007, including associate warden, facility captain and correctional captain. Martel was a correctional sergeant at Folsom State Prison from 1986 to 1990. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $145,440. Martel is a Republican.

Cheryl McGray, 62, of Santa Maria, has been appointed to the 37th District Agricultural Association, Santa Maria Fairpark Board of Directors. McGray has been a teacher at Alamos Elementary School since 1993. She is treasurer for the Backcountry Horsemen of California Los Padres Unit and a member of the Alamos Parent Teacher Student Association and the Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. McGray is a Republican.