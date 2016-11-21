Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Daljit Bains, 44, of Sacramento, has been appointed deputy director of permit assistance in the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. Bains has been owner and founder at Kaur Textiles since 2007. She was chief compliance officer at the Peace Corps from 2010 to 2015 and a regulatory compliance associate at Johnson and Johnson from 2005 to 2007, where she was an associate scientist from 2002 to 2005. Bains was a drug development associate at Genentech from 2000 to 2002. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $110,004. Bains is a Democrat.

Leslie McBride, 55, of Yuba City, has been appointed deputy director of the Real Estate Services Division at the California Department of General Services. McBride has been deputy director of business investment services at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development since 2012. She was an independent consultant at McBride Group Real Estate Consulting from 2010 to 2012, chief executive officer at Keller Williams Yuba-Sutter Realty from 2009 to 2010 and mayor of Yuba City in 2009. McBride was project manager at Spieker Properties Inc. from 1997 to 1998, an independent realtor from 1994 to 1997 and an asset manager and construction manager at Sares Regis Group LLC from 1989 to 1994. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $139,308. McBride is a Republican.

Wm. Gregory Sawyer, 62, of Simi Valley, has been reappointed to the California Student Aid Commission, where he has served since 2013. Sawyer has been vice president of student affairs at California State University, Channel Islands since 2002. He was dean of student services at Florida Gulf Coast University from 1995 to 2001 and dean of students at the University of North Texas from 1990 to 1995. Sawyer is a member of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators and the Association of College Personnel Administrators. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in higher education administration from the University of North Texas and a Master of Arts degree in organizational communication behavior from Eastern New Mexico University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is a $100 per diem. Sawyer is a Democrat.

Daniel Avegalio, 31, of Plumas Lake, has been appointed to the California State Rehabilitation Council. Avegalio has been a student services supervisor at the American River College Veterans Resource Center since 2016, where he has held several positions since 2010, including student personnel assistant, certifying official, work-study administrator, peer mentor and clerk. He was a squad leader at the U.S. Marine Corps from 2004 to 2009. Avegalio is co-chair of the MyVA Community Board of Greater Sacramento and a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans. He earned a Master of Science degree in vocational rehabilitation counseling from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Avegalio is registered without party preference.

Meriah Nichols, 43, of Petrolia, has been appointed to the California State Rehabilitation Council. Nichols has been a teacher for the Mattole Unified School District since 2016. She was an associate editor at Accessible Technology Coalition from 2010 to 2011 and program manager and founder of the WorkAbility IV at the University of California, Berkeley from 2003 to 2010. Nichols was employment and development coordinator, job developer and American living skills trainer at the International Institute of the East Bay in 2003 and a bilingual recruiter and program coordinator at Girl Friday from 2000 to 2001. She was a communications specialist at Phoenix Associates from 1999 to 2001, an English as a Second Language educator and curriculum designer at the English Studio from 1998 to 2001 and a training and development consultant at East-West Management Institute Inc. from 1996 to 2003. She was an English as a Second Language educator and teacher trainer at the New Era School from 1996 to 1997, a human resources manager at the University Cooperative Housing Association from 1995 to 1996 and a teacher at the School of the Nations from 1993 to 1995. She earned a Master of Arts degree in international and intercultural management from the School for International Training. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Nichols is registered without party preference.

Julie Austin, 61, of Oceanside, has been appointed to the California State Council on Developmental Disabilities. Austin has been a caregiver at In-Home Supportive Services since 2010 and an independent special education and disabilities advocate since 2001. She was director of the Sales and Marketing Division at Pacific Quartz Inc. from 2013 to 2015 and owner and manager at Brengle Terrace Animal Hospital from 1993 to 2004. Austin was regional sales manager for pet and veterinary supplies at Rolf C. Hagen Inc. from 1987 to 1991 and a regional sales manager for veterinary pharmaceuticals at Zoecon Industries from 1982 to 1987. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Austin is a Democrat.

Craig Carter, 53, of Carlsbad, has been appointed to the State 9-1-1 Advisory Board. Carter has been police chief at the Escondido Police Department since 2013, where he has served in several positions since 1992, including lieutenant watch commander, detective lieutenant, captain, patrol watch commander and patrol sergeant. He has been an adjunct instructor at Palomar College since 1993. Carter is president of the San Diego Police Chiefs and Sheriffs Association and a member of the Alcohol Policy Panel of San Diego and the Palomar College Professional Development Advisory Board. He was co-chair of the Escondido Gang Reduction Intervention Program from 2010 to 2012 and chair of the Escondido Police Department Efficiency Committee from 2005 to 2012. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Carter is a Republican.