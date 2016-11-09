Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Dr. B.J. Davis, 61, of Elk Grove, has been appointed to the State Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Dr. Davis has been an adjunct professor at Alliant International University, California School of Professional Psychology since 2008 and executive director and clinical director at Strategies For Change since 2006. He was a part-time clinical consultant and therapist at AIDS Housing Alliance from 2009 to 2011 and owner at Davis Counseling from 2005 to 2012. Dr. Davis held several positions at the Sierra Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence from 1999 to 2010, including clinical supervisor and counselor. He earned a Doctor of Psychology degree in clinical psychology from Alliant International University, California School of Professional Psychology. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Dr. Davis is a Democrat.

Miguel Garcia, 23, of Moreno Valley, has been appointed to the State Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Garcia has been a student at the University of California, Riverside and a legal assistant at Daniel H. Cargnelutti, Esq. since 2016. He was a host at Applebee’s in 2016, a customer service associate at Walgreens in 2016 and a student services tech at Riverside City College from 2014 to 2016. Garcia was a student intern in the Office of California State Assemblymember Jose Medina from 2013 to 2014. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Garcia is a Democrat.

Juan Gomez, 34, of Santa Cruz, has been appointed to the State Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Gomez has been co-founder and director of programs and innovation at Motivating Individual Leadership for Public Advancement since 2013 and senior policy and strategy advisor at the National Compadres Network since 2012. He was a coordinator at the Sierra Health Foundation’s Positive Youth Justice Initiative in 2015, senior consultant at Frontline Solutions from 2012 to 2013 and a fellow at the California Endowment from 2011 to 2012. Gomez was a program coordinator at Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos from 2007 to 2011, a youth advocate at Friday Night Live from 2004 to 2007 and a case manager at the Community Restoration Project from 2004 to 2007. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Gomez is registered without party preference.

Sharon King, 51, of Tustin, has been appointed to the State Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. King has been a regional compliance manager at Walmart since 2015. She was a compliance and vendor manager at Hyundai Capital America Inc. from 2011 to 2015, a hospital compliance and privacy officer at Tenet Healthcare in 2010 and a regulatory compliance analyst at Experian Consumer Direct from 2007 to 2010. King was a law clerk at 21st Century Insurance from 2005 to 2007 and director of compliance, corporate auditor and six sigma black belt at General Electric from 1999 to 2002. She was a survey technology specialist at the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations from 1998 to 1999 and quality management specialist and alcohol and drug abuse counselor at Interventions from 1995 to 1998. King earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Western State College of Law at Argosy University and a Master of Science degree in rehabilitation administration and services from Southern Illinois University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. King is a Democrat.

Ramon Leija, 25, of Indio, has been appointed to the State Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Leija has been a volunteer reserve firefighter and emergency medical technician at the Riverside County Fire Department since 2016 and volunteer youth mentor at the Regional Access Project Foundation’s Coachella Valley Youth Leadership Mentoring Project since 2014. He has been a juvenile justice reform advocate at the Anti-Recidivism Coalition since 2010. Leija was coordinator for Raices Cultura at the Eastern Coachella Valley Boys and Men of Color from 2013 to 2014. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Leija is a Democrat.

Kent Mendoza, 23, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the State Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Mendoza has been a community and member relations coordinator at the Anti-Recidivism Coalition since 2016. He held several positions at the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce from 2014 to 2016, including senior administrative assistant, assistant and intern. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Mendoza is a legal permanent resident of the United States, and therefore not registered to vote.

Rachel Rios, 58, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the State Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Rios has been executive director at La Familia Counseling Center Inc. since 2012. She served in several positions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 1984 to 2012, including chief deputy secretary of the Division of Juvenile Justice, director of juvenile parole operations, case services administrator, youth authority administrator, assistant superintendent at the Northern Youth Correctional Reception Center and Clinic, supervising parole agent and juvenile parole agent. Rios was a case manager at Diogenes Youth Services Inc. from 1981 to 1984 and at Consejos Inc. from 1979 to 1981. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Rios is a Democrat.

Dante Williams, 27, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the State Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Williams has been a youth advocate manager at Stanford Youth Solutions since 2016, where he was a lead youth advocate from 2011 to 2016. He has been a volunteer juvenile justice chaplain at the Sacramento County Probation Department since 2010. Williams is co-chair of the Sacramento County Mental Health Services Act Steering Committee. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Williams is a Republican.

Dustin Noblitt, 42, of Solvang, has been appointed to the 37th District Agricultural Association, Santa Maria Fairpark Board of Directors. Noblitt has been chief operating officer at the Pro Equine Group since 2012 and ranch foreman at LeWa Properties Inc. since 2011. He was district manager at Gowan Seed Company from 2007 to 2011, director of farming at Caymus Vineyards from 2001 to 2007 and agricultural pest control advisor at Western Farm Service from 1998 to 2001. Noblitt is a member of the California Cattlemens Association, Rancheros Visitadores, American Quarter Horse Association and the Santa Maria Elks Lodge. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Noblitt is a Republican.