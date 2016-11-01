Governor Brown Statement on Death of Fresno County Sheriff’s Sergeant Rod Lucas

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued the following statement regarding the death of Fresno County Sheriff’s Sergeant Rod Lucas:

“Anne and I extend our deepest sympathies to Sergeant Lucas’ family, friends and colleagues as they mourn this tragic loss. We join all Californians in honoring his dedication and service to the people of Fresno.”

Sergeant Lucas, 46, was fatally shot while on duty yesterday in Fresno when a gun was accidentally discharged. He was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. The incident is under investigation.

Sergeant Lucas served with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years and is survived by his wife, four children and one grandchild.

In honor of Sergeant Lucas, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.