Governor and First Lady Honor Chief Petty Officer Jason C. Finan

Sacramento, California - On behalf of all Californians, Governor Brown and First Lady Anne Gust Brown honor Chief Petty Officer Jason C. Finan, who bravely gave his life in service to our state and nation. The Governor and First Lady extend their deepest condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.

Chief Petty Officer Jason C. Finan, 34, of Anaheim, CA, died October 20 in northern Iraq, from injuries sustained in an improvised explosive device blast. He was assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Three. Chief Petty Officer Finan was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

In memorial, Governor Brown ordered that flags be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol. Chief Petty Officer Finan's family will receive a letter of condolence from the Governor.