CDFA announcing vacancies on the Livestock Identification Advisory Board (LIAB)

Sacramento, California - CDFA’s Bureau of Livestock Identification is announcing vacancies on the Livestock Identification Advisory Board (LIAB). According to Food and Agriculture Code 20469, the LIAB makes recommendations to the Secretary relative to improvements and changes in the administration and enforcement of the hide and brand laws and regulations. procedures which are followed by the Bureau of Livestock Identification; curbing of livestock thefts; the annual budget for the Bureau of Livestock Identification; and legislation which is designed to improve the function of the Bureau of Livestock ID.

The term of office for a member on the LIAB is four years. Members on the board receive no compensation, but are entitled to reimbursement for mileage. The present board membership consists of two beef cattle producers, two dairy producers, two registered feedlot operators, and one livestock marketing business.

Four board member positions open on January 1, 2017. Any interested individual representing the following cattle industries:

Beef Industry

Cattle Feeder

Dairy

Market Operator

Please send a brief resume by November 15, 2016, to the California Department of Food and Agriculture, Bureau of Livestock Identification, Attention: John Suther, 1220 N Street, Sacramento, California 95814.

The Bureau of Livestock ID is the sole state authority to register and inspect cattle operations and maintains a brand registration and inspection program to protect cattle owners in California against loss of animals by theft, straying, or misappropriation. The program consists of registration of livestock brands; inspection of cattle for lawful possession prior to transportation, sale or slaughter; recording of information obtained by such inspections; and assisting local law enforcement with investigations and prosecutions involving cattle theft.

Additional information is available on the Bureau of Livestock ID’s web page: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Livestock_ID/index.html