CDFA announcing one vacancy on the Citrus Pest and Disease Prevention Committee

Sacramento, California - The California Department of Food and Agriculture is announcing one vacancy on the Citrus Pest and Disease Prevention Committee. The committee advises the CDFA secretary on statewide citrus pest and disease work activities, including outreach and education as well as surveying, detecting, analyzing, and treating pests and diseases specific to citrus.

The members receive no compensation, but are entitled to payment of necessary travel expenses in accordance with the rules of the Department of Personnel Administration.

A committee vacancy exists for a public member and will expire on September 30, 2017. Applicants should have an interest in agriculture and citrus pest and disease prevention. Individuals interested in being considered for a committee appointment should send a brief resume by November 7, 2016 to the California Department of Food and Agriculture, Plant Health and Pest Prevention Services, 1220 N Street, Room 221, Sacramento, California 95814, Attention: Victoria Hornbaker.

For additional information, contact: Victoria Hornbaker, Program Manager at (916) 654-0317, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .