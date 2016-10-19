Governor Brown Issues Statement on Death of Modoc County Sheriff's Deputy

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued the following statement regarding the death of Modoc County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jack Hopkins:

“Anne and I were saddened and outraged to learn of the death of another peace officer today. When called to serve, Deputy Hopkins stood tall to protect his community and our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and coworkers in this difficult time.”

Deputy Hopkins, 31, of Alturas, was fatally shot today while responding to a reported civil disturbance near Alturas.

Deputy Hopkins began serving with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office in 2015. He is survived by extended family.

In honor of Deputy Hopkins, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.