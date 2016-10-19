Asian Citrus Quarantine in Placer County

Sacramento, California - A portion of Placer County has been placed under quarantine for Asian citrus psyllid (ACP) following the detection of multiple life stages on citrus trees within the City of Lincoln.

The quarantine zone in Placer County measures 118 square miles, bordered on the north by Riosa Road; on the south by the Roseville City Limit; on the west by Brewer Road; and on the east by Fowler Road. The quarantine map for Placer County is available online at: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/plant/acp/regulation.html#maps. Please check this link for future quarantine expansions in this county, should they occur. Quarantines in new counties will be announced separately.

The quarantine prohibits the movement of citrus and curry leaf tree nursery stock, including all plant parts except fruit, out of the quarantine area and requires that all citrus fruit be cleaned of leaves and stems prior to moving out of the quarantine area. An exception may be made for nursery stock and budwood grown in USDA-approved structures which are designed to keep ACP and other insects out. Residents with backyard citrus trees in the quarantine area are asked not to transport or send citrus fruit or leaves, potted citrus trees, or curry leaves from the quarantine area.

ACP county-wide quarantines are now in place in Fresno, Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Ventura Counties, with portions of Alameda, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, Monterey, Placer, San Benito, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Stanislaus counties also under quarantine.

The ACP is an invasive species of grave concern because it can carry the disease huanglongbing (HLB), also known as citrus greening. All citrus and closely related species, such as curry leaf trees, are susceptible hosts for both the insect and disease. There is no cure for HLB and once a tree becomes infected, the diseased tree will decline in health and produce bitter, misshaped fruit until it dies. In California, HLB has only been detected on residential properties in Los Angeles County. This plant disease does not affect human health.

Residents in the area who think they may have seen ACP or symptoms of HLB on their trees are urged to call CDFA’s Pest Hotline at 1-800-491-1899 or your local Placer County Agricultural Commissioner’s office (530) 889-7372. For more information on the ACP and HLB, please visit: www.cdfa.ca.gov/go/acp.